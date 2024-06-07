PlayStation5 CFI-1100A01 PS5 本体

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。こちら中古品のps5ディスクドライブ搭載モデルになります。2021年の10月31日に購入しました。起動時間は10時間に満たないです。付属品はコントローラの充電ケーブル以外あります。領収書は中に入れておきます。アルコールで一度消毒しました。暗所で保管していたため傷はほぼないと思います。専用にすることはできません。先に購入された方優先にしたいと思います。「プレイステーション5」#ゲーム#本体#PlayStation5#PlayStation_5#PS5#ps5本体 #PS5本体「PlayStation5CFI-1100A01」#ゲーム#その他#ゲーム機本体#Other
http://narcologia.ru/goods/forthcoming204792.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/insignificant270782.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/moisture504669.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/forthcoming204792.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/insignificant270782.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/moisture504669.html