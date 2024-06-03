- ホーム
【レア/送料無料】FENDER Deluxe Case Brown ハードケース
【送料無料】エレキギター用FENDERG\u0026G製ハードケースです。レアなブラウントーレックスです。ストラトの収納に使用していました。テレキャスにも適合します。外に持ち出した回数はかなり少ないため、ギターケースの中古品としては状態の良い方だと思います。ゴールドパーツのくすみや小錆などはありますが、大きな傷や汚れはありません。内部の剥がれもなし。気になるハンドル部分もとても綺麗です。鍵付き。ツイードに比べると流通数が少なく、見かけることも稀なケースです。※値下げ交渉には一切応じません。※コメントなしで即購入OKです。※状態については主観の評価です。中古品のためノークレーム/ノーリターンでお願いします。シリーズ...Fenderアクセサリー・パーツ...ケース
