【ギタータブ譜】Steve Morse Songbook
【ギタータブ譜】Steve Morse Songbook
10年以上前にコレクションとして買い集めていたギタータブ譜です。今はギターをほとんど触らなくなったので出品します。年代ものなので細かい傷、汚れはありますのご了承ください。バンド名：SteveMorse(スティーブモーズ)言語：英語掲載曲：BroadStreetStrutCruiseControlGeneralLeeIceCakesOdysseyPrideO'TheFarmPunkSandwichRefriedFunkyChickenRoadExpenseTwiggsApproved
