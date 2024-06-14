  • こだわり検索
Essential細胞生物学 原書第5版
Essential細胞生物学 原書第5版
「Essential細胞生物学」榊佳之/中村桂子/松原謙一/水島昇定価:￥8000#榊佳之#榊_佳之#中村桂子#松原謙一#水島昇#水島_昇#本#自然／医療・薬学・健康購入後、ほとんど使用せずに、暗所にて保管しておりました。画像8枚目の通り、カバー内側に小さな角折れがあります。その他の商品の状態は画像にてご確認お願い致します。あくまでも中古品ですので、気になる方は購入をお控え下さい。水濡れ防止対策をして発送致します。即購入可◎
Essential細胞生物学(原書第5版)
