円左エ門　花瓶　東海道五十三次　鶴首瓶　有田焼

商品詳細
円左エ門 東海道五十三次の人物図の花瓶です。コレクションとして収集していましたが、購入後、飾らずに保管していました。経年による小キズ等は有るかもしれませんが、状態は未使用ですので、良いと思います。珍しいデザインの鶴首瓶だと思います。高さ 約18センチ 幅 約13センチ
