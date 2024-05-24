  • こだわり検索
Les Paul Custom
Les Paul Custom
ブランド名 エピフォン
LesPaulCustomEpiphone#Epiphone#LesPaulCustomシリーズ···LesPaulタイプ···レスポールタイプ#ぼっちざろっく#ぼっちちゃんのギターに似たモデルです。《付属品》ピック、ギターケース、チューナー、AMPLIFIER、ステッカー、クロスになります。チューナー、AMPLIFIERは説明書付き初心者の方にもおすすめの一式です。（画像5枚目）スタンドは付属致しません。使用期間は2ヶ月程度で、特に目立った傷、汚れ等なし日の当たらない場所に保管しておりました。ソフトケースに入れて、プチプチで梱包し、ダンボールに入れて発送の予定です。よろしくお願い致します(ᵕᴗᵕ)
