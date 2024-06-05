- ホーム
- >
- レディース
- >
- トップス
- >
- シャツ/ブラウス(半袖/袖なし)
- >
- 20日までの出品 HOWDY marun sleeve tops(white)
商品詳細
3度着用いたしました(\u003e\u003c)目立った汚れはありませんが、素人検品な事、3度着用しておりますのでご理解のある方のみご購入ください(\u003e\u003c)（着用の都度ホームクリーニングしております。）サイズ(平置き測定,多少のズあり)着丈約72cm身幅約70cm(袖下測定)素材cotton100%
