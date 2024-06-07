【美品】TYM:GI This Year's Model : Go Itami

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
国内外から多くの注目を集め、展示にも多数参加し活躍の場を広げる写真家、伊丹豪（GoItami）の作品集。本書は、既成の枠に捉われない形と方法で表現することを目的に設立されたレーベルRondadeから出版され、シンプルで建築的なアプローチのブックデザインは秋山伸（edition.nord）によるもの。写真構成はRONDADEの佐久間磨と伊丹豪。全編カラーオフセット印刷。出版社：RONDADE刊行年：2014サイズ：36x26cmページ：80p※限定800部※オフセット印刷写真プリント2枚が付属します。#ARTBOOK#アートブック#PHOTOBOOK#写真集#芸術／一般#希少本#C_BOOKS【状態】美品です。目立った傷や汚れ等はございませんが、一度、人の手に渡った中古品であることをご理解の上、ご検討ください。完璧を求める方はご購入をご遠慮ください。画像にてご判断ください。
