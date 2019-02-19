  • こだわり検索
LANGUAGE AND HISTORY IN EARLY BRITAIN
書誌データについては、写真４をご参照ください。1953年、初版本です。【ダストカバーの紹介文より抜粋】ThemainoutlinesandmostofthedetailsofthewayinwhichtheCelticgroupoflanguagesdeveloped,asregardsitssound-system,fromtheparentIndo-European,andsubsequentlygrewintothemediaevalandmodernGaelic,Welsh,Cornish,andBreton,arebynowfairlywellunderstoodanddefined.Thequestionofwhatphoneticchangestookplace,andhowtheytookplace,hasbeenthoroughlycanvassed.Butwhathasnotbeendoneinanydetailedorsystematicwayistoinvestigatewhentheytookplace.ProfessorJackson'spurposeinthepresentvolumeistodojustthat,forthegroupoftheCelticlanguagescommonlyknownasBrythonicorBrittonic(namelyWelsh,Cornish,andBreton).全752頁本文は書きこみなどなくきれいです。ダストカバーや小口に経年のシミ、汚れ、ヤケなどあります。見返しに薄い蔵書印の跡のようなものがあります。送料はこちらで負担します。事前にコメントいただかなくても、即購入OKです。➡➡➡入手が難しい希少本だと思いますが、学生、院生、古英語を研究されている方などで研究に必要な場合は価格のご相談に応じます。そのような場合には気軽にコメントください。
