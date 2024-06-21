【美品】Botanical Vaudeville by Robert Ra...

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
BotanicalVaudevillebyRobertRauschenbergロバート・ラウシェンバーグの作品集です。出版社:GagosianGallery言語:英語ハードカバー72p#ARTBOOK#アートブック#PHOTOBOOK#写真集#芸術／一般#希少本#C_BOOKS【状態】美品です。目立った傷や汚れ等はございませんが、一度、人の手に渡った中古品であることをご理解の上、ご検討ください。完璧を求める方はご購入をご遠慮ください。画像にてご判断ください。
