【美品】Botanical Vaudeville by Robert Ra...

BotanicalVaudevillebyRobertRauschenbergロバート・ラウシェンバーグの作品集です。出版社‎:GagosianGallery言語‎:英語ハードカバー‎72p#ARTBOOK#アートブック#PHOTOBOOK#写真集#芸術／一般#希少本#C_BOOKS【状態】美品です。目立った傷や汚れ等はございませんが、一度、人の手に渡った中古品であることをご理解の上、ご検討ください。完璧を求める方はご購入をご遠慮ください。画像にてご判断ください。



