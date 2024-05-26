  • こだわり検索
Karl Blossfeldt カール ブロスフェルト 写真集
商品名

Karl Blossfeldt カール ブロスフェルト 写真集
特別価格 税込 4,725 円
商品詳細

KarlBlossfeldtUrformenderKunstWundergartenderNaturKarlBlossfeldtカールブロスフェルト[出版社]Schirmer/Mosel[発行年]1994年新即物主義を代表するドイツの写真家、植物学者、KarlBlossfeldt（カールブロスフェルト）による植物写真集。モノクロ写真図版240点。言語：ドイツ語　サイズ：30.6×24.8cm　ハードカバー312ページ#Loewe価格交渉ご遠慮願います。※誠に申し訳御座いませんが、沖縄県への発送は行っておりません。
