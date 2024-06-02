Roland Blues Cube HOT

- ホーム
商品詳細
RolandBluesCubeHOTBC-HOT-VB ギターアンプブルースキューブ ホット ローランド室内で数回使用しましたが、美品です。説明書、電源等備品は全て揃っています。外箱もあります。よろしくお願いします。
