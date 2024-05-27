  • こだわり検索
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
商品名

Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
ブランド名 フェンダー
FenderMIJTelecasterDeluxeWide-RangeCuNiFeHumbuckermahoganyMadeinJapanのLimtedrunモデルです。ピックガードのシートはまだ剥がしておりません。昨年に新品で購入後、数回使用したのみですので、フレットの減りはありません。ネックもほぼ真っ直ぐです。ネック周り等の弾き心地は、hybridiiシリーズと同様の印象です。ハードケースが付属します。ハードケースをソフトケースに変更することも可能です。その場合198000円に価格を下げて販売いたします。質問等ございましたらお気軽にどうぞ。【スペック】Series:MadeinJapanLimitedRunBodyMaterial:MahoganyBodyFinish:OpenPoreSatinNeck:Mahogany,Modern\"C\"NeckFinish:SatinUrethaneFingerboard:RosewoodFingerboardRadius:9.5\"(241mm)Frets:22,NarrowTallPositionInlays:WhiteDotNut(Material/Width):Bone,1.615\"(41.02mm)TuningMachines:Vintage-StyleLockingScaleLength:25.5\"(648mm)Bridge:6-SaddleStrings-Through-BodyHardtailPickguard:1-PlyBlackPickups:Wide-RangeCuNiFeHumbucking(Bridge),Wide-RangeCuNiFeHumbucking(Neck)HardwareFinish:Chrome
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany

