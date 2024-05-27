- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- エレキギター
- >
- Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
FenderMIJTelecasterDeluxeWide-RangeCuNiFeHumbuckermahoganyMadeinJapanのLimtedrunモデルです。ピックガードのシートはまだ剥がしておりません。昨年に新品で購入後、数回使用したのみですので、フレットの減りはありません。ネックもほぼ真っ直ぐです。ネック周り等の弾き心地は、hybridiiシリーズと同様の印象です。ハードケースが付属します。ハードケースをソフトケースに変更することも可能です。その場合198000円に価格を下げて販売いたします。質問等ございましたらお気軽にどうぞ。【スペック】Series:MadeinJapanLimitedRunBodyMaterial:MahoganyBodyFinish:OpenPoreSatinNeck:Mahogany,Modern\"C\"NeckFinish:SatinUrethaneFingerboard:RosewoodFingerboardRadius:9.5\"(241mm)Frets:22,NarrowTallPositionInlays:WhiteDotNut(Material/Width):Bone,1.615\"(41.02mm)TuningMachines:Vintage-StyleLockingScaleLength:25.5\"(648mm)Bridge:6-SaddleStrings-Through-BodyHardtailPickguard:1-PlyBlackPickups:Wide-RangeCuNiFeHumbucking(Bridge),Wide-RangeCuNiFeHumbucking(Neck)HardwareFinish:Chrome
http://narcologia.ru/goods/preference188838.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/sci-fi783447.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/marshal564280.html
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
http://narcologia.ru/goods/preference188838.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/sci-fi783447.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/marshal564280.html
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany
Fender MIJ Tele Deluxe cunife mahogany