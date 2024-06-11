ALFEE トートバッグ

- ホーム
商品詳細
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。こちらはALFEEの新品未開封のトートバッグです。ずっと使わず大切に保管していましたが、断捨離中のため出品します。THEALFEEミニポーチ付トートバッグ【公式ショップ掲載内容】使いやすいタテ型スタイルでA4サイズが入ります。裏地には総柄プリントが施され、ポケットが３つ。取り外し出来る、嬉しいミニポーチも付いています。素材：［チェック生地］ポリエステル85%、アクリル10%、ウール5% ［持ち手、側面、ネーム］PU合皮サイズ：縦34cm×横30.5cm×マチ12cm 持ち手長さ：44cm※お値下げは考えておりません。※半分に折り曲げ箱に入れて梱包させていただきます。※新品未開封のため、写真４枚目は公式ショップ掲載のものです。ALFEEトートバッグBabycomeback人気グループ···THEALFEE
