sc-2735) COOTIE × Antidote Buyers Club

商品詳細
ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーご質問はプロフィール必読の上お願いいたします。他サイトと併売している為ご購入前に必ずコメントで在庫確認をお願いいたします。ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー(sc-2735)■COOTIE×AntidoteBuyersClub クーティ×アンチドートバイヤーズクラブ TwoFoldWalletBlackGrain 【状態】■新古品【カラー】BLACK(Grain)【品番】RX-503【付属品】箱、タグーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー【表記サイズ】FREE【実寸サイズ】縦：約10.0cm横：約13.0cm※素人採寸の為多少の誤差はご了承下さいーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー内容、付属品につきましては、画像に写っている物のみとなります。自宅保管の為、ご理解の上検討お願いいたします。
