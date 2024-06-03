- ホーム
- 00s DC Rob \u0026 Big Tシャツ MTV DCSHOES
商品詳細
肩幅約 65袖丈約 26身幅約 65着丈約 84多少の誤差はご了承下さい。目立った汚れダメージもなく良いコンディションだと思います。
