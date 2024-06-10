Thermodynamic Theory of Structure, Stab

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ThermodynamicTheoryofStructure,StabilityandFluctuationsハードカバー –1971/1/1 英語版P.Glansdorff(著),IlyaPrigogine(著)☆ ImperialcollegeofLondon;library放出品につき貸し出し票などが内カバーに添付してあります。☆ 紙カバーも外ビニールカバーで補強してあります。☆ 歴史的名著原本です。☆ 本文は書き込み・読み癖などなくきれいな状態です。出版社:JohnWiley\u0026SonsLtd(1971/1/1)発売日:1971/1/1言語:英語ハードカバー:232ページISBN-10:0471302805ISBN-13:978-0471302803
