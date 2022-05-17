SONY PlayStation4 プレイステーション4

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
SONYPlayStation4ソニー プレイステーション4モデル:CUH-2000B1TBcolor:BLACKゲーム機本体種類:PlayStation4【付属内容】（1枚目の写真）⚫︎PS4本体×1⚫︎コントローラー×1⚫︎HDMIケーブル×1⚫︎電源コード×1⚫︎コントローラー用USBケーブル×1⚫︎取扱説明書冊子類※初期化済み※作動確認済み※専用箱なし防水などしっかり梱包し、らくらくメルカリ便にて発送予定。全体的に除菌シートでクリーニングはしておりますが、細かい傷や汚れなどあります。中古品としてご理解頂ける方、よろしくお願いします。※他にもPlayStation4のソフトを出品しております。気になる方はこちら→#eccops4#ソニー#SONY#プレステ4#プレイステーション4#PS4
