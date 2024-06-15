  • こだわり検索
サイン入 昔日の客 三茶書房
商品番号 Y55976514032
商品名

サイン入 昔日の客 三茶書房
ブランド名 Yankle
特別価格 税込 3,040 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


商品詳細

関口良雄著昭和五十三年十月三十日発行函背表紙中心にヤケ本体も表面や中身に経年劣化による多少のヤケが見られます。古いものの割には悪くない状態ですが、美品をお求めでしたらお控えください。冒頭の版画には、版画作成された山高登氏のサインが入っています。#夏葉社#上林暁#又吉直樹#日本文学#古書店
サイン入 昔日の客 三茶書房

