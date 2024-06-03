  • こだわり検索
【新品未使用】Mrs. GREEN APPLE Tシャツ【未開封】
商品番号 Y54478734733
商品名

【新品未使用】Mrs. GREEN APPLE Tシャツ【未開封】
ブランド名 Yvital
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

ミセスグリーンアップル2019年のグッズSlipAppleT-shirtです。色はGREENサイズはMサイズになります。購入後未開封で手元に置いていました。新品未使用です。素人保管ですので、完璧な状態の物をお求めになる方はご遠慮ください。商品到着後はノークレーム•ノーリターンでお願いします。#ミセスグリーンアップル#ミセス#MrsGREENAPPLE
