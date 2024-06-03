- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- タレントグッズ
- >
- ミュージシャン
- >
- 【新品未使用】Mrs. GREEN APPLE Tシャツ【未開封】
商品詳細
ミセスグリーンアップル2019年のグッズSlipAppleT-shirtです。色はGREENサイズはMサイズになります。購入後未開封で手元に置いていました。新品未使用です。素人保管ですので、完璧な状態の物をお求めになる方はご遠慮ください。商品到着後はノークレーム•ノーリターンでお願いします。#ミセスグリーンアップル#ミセス#MrsGREENAPPLE
