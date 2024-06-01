PRS Custom24 10top レフティ

- ホーム
主に部屋で使用していました、ライブ使用はなしです現状6弦を弾いておらず今後も引く予定がないため管理しきれないので出品させていただいてます。弾き傷はありますが私が把握してる気になる点は3箇所ですご確認ください、また高額商品ですのでいきなりの購入はご遠慮くださいませ、特に目立つのはネック側面5.7フレット付近他のPRSも、結構なってるのをみますが演奏性にストレスら問題はありません。フレットは全体的にみて平均8割残、ネックの変動はあまり見受けられませんでした、電気系統に異常はなし。ネックがメイプルネックなので非常に音の立ち上がりがいい気がしますし、やはりPRSですのでサスティーンが凄くいいです。レフティのPRSは非常に貴重だと思うのでご検討気軽にコメント下さい。発送につきましては応相談ハードケースで発送しますので匿名ができないかもしれません。首都圏でしたら直接のお渡しもできるかもしれません。他の出品されてるものをみて価格を決めています、年々高騰しているのでいかがでしょうか？値段相談、商品への質問は気軽にコメント下さい
