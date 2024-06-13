ManchesterCity 11-12 away BALOTELLI 45

- ホーム
商品詳細
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。\u003c商品\u003eManchesterCity11-12awayBALOTELLI45/Red・BlackUMBRO\u003c状態\u003e目立った傷汚れはございません。しかし神経質な方はお控えください。\u003cサイズ\u003e表記 Asia42肩幅:47身幅:60袖丈:24着丈:72173cm痩せ型の自分が着用して、ややゆとりのある着こなしとなります。\u003c詳細\u003e以前メルカリで購入しました。一度着用しましたが、それ以降着用しなかったため、出品します。流行りのゲームシャツとして、トレーニングウェアとして、お使い頂けると嬉しいです。正規品ではないと思いますので、ご了承ください。注)未使用品ではないので、ご理解頂きたく存じます。ManchesterCity/マンチェスターシティPremierLeague/プレミアリーグBALOTELLI/バロテッリゲームシャツ
