- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- エレキギター
- >
- crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
crewsmaniacsoundBottom'sUpVintageのストラトタイプです。元々は3シングルの仕様だった様ですが、以前の所有者の方がカスタマイズされたようで、リアはハムバッカーになっております。元々のピックガードは付属いたします。ネックコンディションも良好で左右どちらにもトラスロッドは回ります。私が購入してからは、一切回してはおりません。フレットは残り8〜7割ほどになっています。重量は体重計等の計測が出来るものがないため、分かりかねます。申し訳ございません。タイプ...ストラトキャスタータイプシリーズ...Fender#crewsmaniacsound#クルーズ#クルーズマニアックサウンド#fender#BOSS#ギター#エレキギター
http://narcologia.ru/goods/contemplate158377.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/septet888019.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/evaporation313124.html
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
http://narcologia.ru/goods/contemplate158377.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/septet888019.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/evaporation313124.html
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage
crews maniac sound Bottom's Up Vintage