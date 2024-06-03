  • こだわり検索
Apple 展示用　MagSafe充電台　非売品
商品番号 M93428381718
Apple 展示用　MagSafe充電台　非売品
ブランド名 アップル
特別価格 税込 28,800 円
アップルストアにてiPhoneの展示に使われているMagSafe充電台です。一般には出回らないものですのでコレクションとしても良いかと思います。Demoディスプレイ台iPhone15
