- RS Guitarworks Slab Workhorse ASH材
土曜から値上げいたします。RSGuitarworksのOldFriendSlabWorkhorseの出品です。機材整理に伴い出品致します。現在では希少となったアッシュボディにオプションの2ピックアップ仕様の個体となります。レリック仕様はRoadKilledとなっておりRSらしさが感じられる一本となっております。付属品はお写真のもので全てとなりますのでご確認をお願い致します。【スペック】MODEL:OLDFRIENDSLABWORKHORSESERIAL#:RS1119-7CONDITION:ROADKILLEDCOLOR:BUTTERSCOTCHBODYWOOD:ASHNECKWOOD:ONEPIECEMAPLENECKSHAPE:63CFRETSIZE:6105RADIUS:10\"PICKUPS:LINDYFRALINHOTP-90BRIDGEANDP90NECKELECTRONICS:RSSUPERPOT,MINISWEETSWITCHTHREEPOSITION,SWITCHCRAFTJACKANDRSGUITARCAP,CRL3WAYSWITCHBRIDGERSWITHRSSADDLESTUNERS:KLUSONSHARDWARE:NICKELSTRINGS:ERNIEBALL.010-.046CASE:G\u0026GCASE重さは家庭用体重計ではかったところ約3.7kgでした他アプリで併売しております。先行して購入された方を優先いたしますのでご了承下さい。
