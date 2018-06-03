ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
Zumthor:SpiritofNatureWoodArchitectureAward2006フィンランドの建築賞「SpritofNatureWoodArchitectureAward2006」をピーター・ズントーが受賞したのに際し刊行された作品集。表紙部分に経年劣化による色やけ・擦れ・汚れ等があります。中身は比較的良好です。古本ですので、ご理解の上、ご検討をお願いします。
