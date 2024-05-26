Wampler Reflection リバーブ

- ホーム
機材整理の為、出品致します。新品購入後は室内のみの使用でスイッチのオン/オフも手で行っており素人目にはなりますが美品の部類ではないでしょうか。写真にて確認お願い致します。以下はペダル説明になります。Reflectionはシンプルなコントロールを搭載した高性能リバーブペダルです。スプリングリバーブとプレートリバーブをスイッチで切り替えでき、直感的なコントロールレイアウトで時間をかけずにすぐにサウンドを作り上げることができます。内部のディップスイッチでトゥルーバイパスとバッファードバイパス、エフェクトをオフ時に残響を残す残さないなどの設定も可能です。定価¥34,000(税抜)
