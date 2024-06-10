- ホーム
- Mollenhauer モーレンハウエル 木製アルトリコーダー ケース付
ペット無し・禁煙環境です。【商品】Mollenhauerモーレンハウエル 木製アルトリコーダーバロック楽器の名門 Mollenhauerのアルトリコーダーです。【状態】音出し・動作確認済みです。使用に伴う擦れはありますが大きな傷、汚れなくまだまだお使い頂けます。目についた傷は写真3枚目の引っ掻き傷のような物になります。コンディションは写真でご確認くださいなかなか手に入らない一点物になります。付属品は写真にある物が全てになります。専用ケースを緩衝材で梱包して配送します。安心してお買い求めください。#Mollenhauer#モーレンハウエル#リコーダー
