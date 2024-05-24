  • こだわり検索
AMERI エンブロイダリーエプロンブラウス
商品番号 C15482734121
商品名

AMERI エンブロイダリーエプロンブラウス
ブランド名 アメリヴィンテージ
特別価格 税込 1,512 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

シースルーのブラウスとベストです。セットでも、バラバラで使えます◎2〜3回着用しましたが、汚れやほつれなどなく、きれいな状態です。＊定価：￥19,250＊色：ブラック＊サイズ：FREE（着丈74cm肩幅38cm身幅49cm※平置き素人採寸）中古品ですので、ご理解の上ご購入いただけますと幸いです。
