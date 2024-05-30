  • こだわり検索
AH MURDERZ 　T-shirts
商品名

AH MURDERZ 　T-shirts
ブランド名 Hspare
特別価格 税込 4,830 円
AHMURDERZとJUNYAS-STEADYのコラボモデルのT-shirtsが登場　限定100枚photographer“JUNYAS-STEADY“にしか撮れない貴重なPhotoをフロントにデザインし、AHMURDERZとスペシャルコラボレーションが実現。デザインカラーをイメージカラーのREDで統一しかなり危ない雰囲気のT-shirtsに仕上げた1枚。厚手でしっかりとしたハイクオリティコットンを使用し、オーバーサイズでもジャストサイズで着ても綺麗に見えるシルエットを採用。
AH MURDERZ 　T-shirts

