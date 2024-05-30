AH MURDERZ 　T-shirts

- ホーム
商品詳細
AHMURDERZとJUNYAS-STEADYのコラボモデルのT-shirtsが登場 限定100枚photographer“JUNYAS-STEADY“にしか撮れない貴重なPhotoをフロントにデザインし、AHMURDERZとスペシャルコラボレーションが実現。デザインカラーをイメージカラーのREDで統一しかなり危ない雰囲気のT-shirtsに仕上げた1枚。厚手でしっかりとしたハイクオリティコットンを使用し、オーバーサイズでもジャストサイズで着ても綺麗に見えるシルエットを採用。
