本日のみ出品！supreme handstyle tee

商品詳細
Supreme2022Spring/Summerなんだかんだで2022SS1番の人気デザインの評もあるハンドスタイルロゴがプリントされたTee今シーズンを締めくくるのに相応しいロゴのみのシンプルな1枚です。ボディーカラーとロゴの組み合わせが全色秀逸というのは嬉しい悩み。出来るなら複数色買いしておきたいところ。※ステッカーは付きません※試着のみ、新品同様品※StrayKidsヒョンジン着用100%CottonMadeinUSAL=78/57着丈/身幅(cm)柄・デザイン...プリント（ロゴなど）袖丈...半袖ネック...Uネック季節感...春,夏,秋,冬
