Epiphone James Bay Century “1966”

EpiphoneLimitedEditionJamesBayCentury“1966”Outfitです。ネック裏に１箇所ポツ傷（演奏には支障ありません）がある以外は美品です。ピックアップはKinman製のシグネイチーP90ピックアップ”SweetNeck”を搭載。付属品全て揃っております。ペグはウィルキンソンからKlusonにアップグレードしてます。限定生産製品です。#Epiphone#CASINO#GIBSON#ES125#フルアコ#P90仕事のシフトによっては発送にお時間をいただくこともございます。
