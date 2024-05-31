BTS MEMORIES OF 2017 DVD（C5390）

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
防弾少年団バンタンBTSMEMORIESOF2017DVD。日本のプレイヤーで再生可能、日本語字幕付きです。【仕様】・字幕：韓国語、日本語・リージョンコード：2【商品内容】・バインダー写真集・DVD【状態】新品未使用開封済みの未再生品です。自宅保管中や初期からの小傷汚れなどはご了承下さい。韓国品質に理解のない方、完璧な新品をお求めの方はご遠慮下さいませ。※即購入OKです。
