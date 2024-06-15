  • こだわり検索
Fender - CustomShop Stratocaster
Fender - CustomShop Stratocaster
1998年頃に大阪の楽器店にて購入しました。ラッカー塗装のクリーム色のボディでしたがラッカー塗装の3Tサンバーストに塗り替え、ハードレリック加工を実施。・重量3.4kg・Jescarステンレスフレットに変更　(目視で確認できる弦の凹みは見受けられない状態です)・グリップは比較的スリムなCorDシェイプと思います。・基本的には全てのビス類をステンレスに変更・正確なネジ山にするために、基本的に全てのネジ山をネジパテで埋め開け直しております・ネックポケット等の製造過程での不要なネジ穴など埋め・ＰＵはTEX-MEXに変更・ブリッジはFenderMEXRoadWorn(サドル、イナーシャブロックはCALLAHAM)・内部配線は全てBeldenに変更・トーンダミー化(1vol化)　※配線すれば復活・ボリューム、ハイパス化　※コンデンサを外せば戻ります・PUセレクター=3way・ストラップピンはシャーラーセキュリティロックに変更・トレモロスプリングはRawVintageに変更・ネックを外さなくてもトラスロッドを回せる様に加工　(F.ＰＵの上あたりにザグリ※写真参照)・トラスロッド余裕あり。　10-46レギュラー、順ぞり・ストレート・逆ぞり全て可能　・指板、年1蜜蝋処理・ボディ側にカスタムショップのマークがありますが　ネック側に同マークが見当たりませんでした。　(ポリ塗装の可能性あり(確信なし)、ネックのみ交換or再塗装されている可能性あり)・純正ケースは手放した為、Gatorの軽量ハードケースを付属・ネックプレートを純正同様1.5mm厚ステンレスに変更　純正のスチールプレートも付属　純正は裏面にメッキ剥がれが御座います。・エリクサー10-46を張っております。　多少使用感がありますが、弦交換なしで発送となります。・カラハム純正アームバー付属。　(一般的なストラト用アームも使えます)・フレットガード装着の上、発送します。ライブで相当回数使用しております。プレイヤーズコンディションとして、かなり古い年式なので経年劣化もあると思います。御理解頂ける方のみ御購入をお願い致します。
