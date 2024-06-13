- ホーム
兵庫県の丹波焼丹芳窯の水指でございます。伝統的な丹波の登り窯での作品です。気持ちですが、お値引きさせて戴きました。サイズ直径15高さ15.5蓋を取った高さ13.3口径内寸11.5センチ位共箱無し良い風合いの作品でございます。よろしくお願い申し上げます。
丹波焼 丹芳 丹波水指
