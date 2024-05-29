  • こだわり検索
Theory luxe ブラウス 白
Theory luxe ブラウス 白
ブランド名 セオリーリュクス
カラー...ホワイト袖丈...半袖サイズ38着丈約63cmです。キュプラ65%ポリエステル35%で、家で洗濯できます。両袖はランタンスリーブになっているので、1枚でもきちんと着れます。
Theory luxe ブラウス 白
