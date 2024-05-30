  • こだわり検索
old stussy 00s 90s モノグラム ビーニー
old stussy 00s 90s モノグラム ビーニー
ブランド名 ステューシー
現在高騰し続けているオールドステューシーのモノグラムニットキャップです。インスタでラッパーやストリート系、古着系の人たちが着用してるのをよく見ます。使用回数減ったため出品します。こちらで購入しました。カラー···ブラウンoldstussysupremehufNIKECarharttadidasNEWERACONVERSENewBalancePUMAAIRJORDANTOMMYLEVI’SChampionTHRASHERvintage70s80s90s00sTシャツキャップGUCCI
