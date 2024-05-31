Repeat-Buying

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
A.S.CEhrenbergRepeat-BuyingFacts,theoryandapplicationsSecondEdition1988OxfordUniversityPress森岡毅、今西聖貴の著作「確率思考の戦略論」で参考文献とされていたため読了しました。NBD数学理論の原著です。こちらはバラバラにしてある断裁済み本となります。ハードカバーはありません。写真の通り、角の折れ、シワがあります。書き込み、アンダーラインは少しですが消し忘れ、見落とし部分があるかもしれません。断裁にご理解がある方のみご購入ください。
