DiRT 3 ダート3【PS3】新品未開封
DiRT 3 ダート3【PS3】新品未開封
ブランド名 プレイステーション3
DiRT3ダート3【PS3】新品未開封codemasters型番BLJM60362経年によるシュリンクの擦れや値札の剥がし跡などは見受けられます。ご理解のうえ、ご検討下さい。※防水対策＋クッション封筒で発送致します。#DiRT#codemasters#コードマスターズ#PS3
