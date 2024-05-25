  • こだわり検索
レア　非売品　　郵便局　販売用ケース
商品名

レア　非売品　　郵便局　販売用ケース
ブランド名 ヤザワ
特別価格 税込 9,520 円
商品詳細

人気ソロアーティスト···矢沢永吉平成19年　武道館100回記念郵便局　チラシケース窓口横に貼ってあった　小さいポスターポスターは、折り目ありケースした破損あり素人保管サイズなど記載場合　多少の誤差はご了承ください経年劣化がある品物もあります。トラブル避ける為気になる点などご質問よろしくお願いしますご質問なく購入の際は、ご了承頂いたと判断させて頂きます。#矢沢永吉#レア#廃盤品
