Fender Custom Shop 1960 Stratocaster

商品詳細
FenderCustomShopYF70201960StratocasterOct.1995Serial#CN403284JohnPageボディ:アルダーネック:メイプル(トラ杢) :極太タイプ トラスロッド:調整歴無し指板 :ローズウッドフレット:残95% ペグ:ノーマルオールドタイプ (動作正常)ブリッジ:Fender製オリジナル 6弦側ビス錆びありP.U:ノーマル(購入当時の物)P.UセレクトSW:(動作正常) トータルコンディション:ワンオーナーの為、美品です。(レアな3サンバースト)音質も絶妙で確認済みです。付属品:専用ハードケース、Fender専用シールド、ストラップ、ピック、トレモロアーム、スプリング、ブリッジカバー、美装フェルト、ケースキー、Fender認定証、山野楽器品質検査合格書※発送は日曜しか対応できませんのでご了承ください。※ピックガード、写真では白ですがクリーム色？アイボリーです。※海外配送の場合は送料は購入者負担です。※配送料の関係でお値下げ不可なこと、高額商品につき、すり替え等防止の目的のため返品には応じることができませんので納得してからご購入くださいませ。
