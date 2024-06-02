  • こだわり検索
アルマーニ　ストール
商品名

アルマーニ　ストール
ブランド名 アルマーニ
アルマーニコレクションのメンズストールです。薄手のウール100%。表はネイビーに黒の縁取り。裏は黒にネイビーの縁取り。サイズはおおよそ、長さ160cm幅41cm新品未使用ですが、自宅保管でしたのでご了承の上ご検討下さい箱等、付属品はありません。
