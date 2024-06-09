【送料込み】Serato コントロールヴァイナル 12インチ　ブルー 2枚組

- ホーム
商品詳細
•どちらもB面のみ使用していたため、A面はほぼ未使用に近い状態です。•また②のB面に黒い汚れがついておりますが、信号の読み取りには問題ないことを確認いたしました。•B面の汚れがA面に透けているように見えますが、A面には汚れはついておらず、B面の汚れがAに透けている状況でした。そのため送料込みの格安で販売しております。在庫などはございませんので、売り切れ次第終了させていただきます。ご了承ください。#serato#コントロールヴァイナル #seratocontrolvinyl#PCDJ
