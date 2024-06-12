epine é cup in tank top navy border

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
一度試着し、その後洗濯してタンスにしまっておりました。着る機会がないので出品します。色はネイビーです。定価:¥6,980《ADDTOWISHLIST》é刺繍がポイントのカップ付きタンクトップ♡バストカップつきなので、下着なしで一枚でご着用が可能なitemとなっております❤︎綺麗なシルエットなので、肩や二の腕、背中が華奢見えします！骨格が綺麗に見えるフォルムに仕上げました♡伸縮性あるリブ生地で、着心地◎透けitemや、背中開きitem、胸元が大きくあくitemなどのインナーにもとても便利です◎epineエピヌ タンクトップ
http://narcologia.ru/goods/sepulchral925032.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/troupe977411.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Fahrenheit956286.html
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
http://narcologia.ru/goods/sepulchral925032.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/troupe977411.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Fahrenheit956286.html
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine
é cup in tank top （5color） | épine