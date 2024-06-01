  • こだわり検索
イヴサンローラン イグレック オーデパルファム EDP SP 100ml
商品名

イヴサンローラン イグレック オーデパルファム EDP SP 100ml
特別価格 税込 2,535 円
商品詳細

\"\"\"ご覧いただきありがとうございます。(o✪‿✪o)(o✪‿✪o)＼即購入OK／イブサンローランイグレックオードパルファムスプレーo内容量：100mlo購入時期：2023年5月o並行輸入品深みのある新鮮で男性的な香り芳香、スパイシー、ウッディー、フーガールの新機能を、深みのある新鮮で男性的なものにしました。トップノート：ベルガモット、ショウガ、リンゴハート：セージ、ゼラニウム、ジュニパーベリーベース：ベチバー、シダー、トンカ、アンバーウッド、オリバナム●並行輸入商品の為、ご理解とご協力をお願い致します。商品の取扱いに関しては、衛生管理に十分に配慮し、丁寧に梱包して発送します。出品内容をご確認の上、ご購入をお願い致します。○即購入OKです☆自宅保管の為神経質な方はご遠慮下さい。質問あればコメントまでお願いします！·素敵なご縁がありますように…☆(о´∀`о)
