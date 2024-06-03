- ホーム
- メンズ
- ジャケット/アウター
- ブルゾン
- Studio Nicholson シャツジャケット タグ付き
素材···ウールカラー···ブラウンStudioNicholsonMIKOWOOLTWILLPRINCEOFWALESSLEEVEOVERSHIRTSNM-34459,400+taxBROWNBLUE肩幅：50.5cm身幅:59cm着丈：68cm袖丈：64cmアーム幅：20cmスタジオニコルソンのシャツジャケットです。2年前にセレクトショップで購入しました。着用し外出したのは2回です。木製ハンガーにかけてクローゼットで保管していました。状態はかなりいいと思います。単体としてはかなり気に入っていましたが、所持している他の服と合わず手放します。質問などコメントにてよろしくお願い致します。以下商品説明:ウール100%ながらもライトな生地感で秋冬のみならず、春も着やすいテキスタイルとなったシャツ。表地はBRWONベースのグレンチェックの上にBLUEがのったプリンスオブウェールズの柄になっており、滑らかな手触りと光沢ある表情が非常に上品な印象です。#stein#ATON#graphpaper#ATHA#mybeautifullandlet#stevenalan#NHOOLYWOOD#YOKE#スタイリスト私物#JieDa#SUNSEA#WELLDER#AURALEE#URU#UNUSED#studionicholson#SHINYAKOZUKA#comoli#crepuscule#dulcamara#hedmayner#MARKAWARE#mfpen#lownn#KAIKO#HYKE#voaaov
