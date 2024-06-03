  • こだわり検索
福田恒存全集　全８巻
商品番号 D73033370979
福田恒存全集　全８巻
税込 4,730 円
中の本は綺麗な状態です。カバーが全体的に経年劣化した感じです。第八巻のカバーの後ろ側に傷があります。(２枚目と三枚目の写真をご参照下さい。)五年前に中古で買いました。
