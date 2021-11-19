ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ThisdictionaryaimstohelplearnersoftheEnglishlanguageunderstandandusephrasalverbs.Itcontainsboxedentriesontheadverbialparticlesusedtocreatephrasalverbs,andcomeswithfull-sentencedefinitions.書き込み切り抜きなし読む分に問題ありません経年劣化や、保管状況によりカバーや小口にシミ、汚れ、ヤケなどありますので、画像によりご確認ください。現品限り。入金確認後24時間以内に発送。※古本ですので、神経質な方、状態の程度が気になる方の購入はご遠慮ください。あくまでも、本の内容を知りたい、読みたいという人向けです。お支払い確認後迅速に対応いたします。 発送の際は水濡れしないように梱包して発送します。一点限り、現品限りです。よろしくお願い致します。
Chambers Dictionary of Phrasal Verbs
