Seamless \u0026 Steadfast Enamel Bowl

BestMadeプレート2枚セットBESTMADE/ベストメイド\u2028Seamless\u0026SteadfastEnamelBowl琺瑯プレート\u2028x2枚セットColor：ブルーsize:Φ24センチ大切に使っていたのですが少し傷があります。まだまだ状態は綺麗かと思います。神経質な方はご遠慮ください。■BESTMADE(ベストメイド)斧からスタートしたNY発のライフスタイルブランド。雑誌『PAPER(ペーパー)』の元クリエイティブ・ディレクターであるPeterBuchanan-Smith(ピーター・ブキャナン・スミス)がデザインした斧がヒットし、2009年にブランドを設立。カラー···ブルー#キャンプギア#カトラリー#キャンプ#BestMade
