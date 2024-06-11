  • こだわり検索
【箱付き】FLASHBACK DELAY / tc electronic
【箱付き】FLASHBACK DELAY / tc electronic
TCELECTRONICFlashbackDelay\u0026Looperです。写真に写っているのが全てになります。動作確認済みです。中古品ですので、傷など使用感はあります。神経質な方はご遠慮ください。瞬時に充実したサウンドを得られる直感的なコントロールでTCの伝説的なディレイサウンドを提供します。デジタルディレイの名機「TC2290」のダイナミックディレイ機能のレプリカやユニークなリバースディレイなど9種類のディレイに加え、モノラル40秒／ステレオ20秒のループ機能も搭載しています。エフェクトタイプ···ディレイ・エコー種類···エレキギター用
【箱付き】FLASHBACK DELAY / tc electronic

